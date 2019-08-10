Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $2,912,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,616,000. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

