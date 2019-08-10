TD Securities Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $8.50

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.09.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

