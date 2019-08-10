Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,520. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

