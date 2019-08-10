Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Announces Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million.

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 265,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $994.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.