Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Announces Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.23 million.
Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. 265,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $994.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
