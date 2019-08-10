Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $63.48. 1,079,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $449,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,360 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

