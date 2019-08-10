T2 Biosystems’ (TTOO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We do not currently have a price target on TTOO shares. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of to achieve commercial success due to market size, penetration rate, and/or competition; (2) failure to secure regulatory approval for T2Lyme; and (3) potential dilution risk.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered T2 Biosystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

TTOO stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 4,095,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,921. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 44.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 121,836 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.