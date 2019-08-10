Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 21,068 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,068 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. 3,324,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,946,980. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIC. New Street Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

