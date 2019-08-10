Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 13,920 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 149,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 65,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 342,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. 419,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,563. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

