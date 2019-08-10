Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $35.92. 1,078,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,829. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

