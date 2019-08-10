Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,080 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,545. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

