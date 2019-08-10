Systematic Financial Management LP Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

