Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Masimo by 172.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $15,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $3,505,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,575,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,075 shares of company stock valued at $38,222,741. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 157,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

