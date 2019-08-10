Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.15% of Verso worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 98,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Verso currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Verso stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 374,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,225. Verso Corp has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $467.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. Verso had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

