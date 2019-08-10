Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 435 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.28% of Miller Industries worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Russell Chandler III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $245,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MLR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 51,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

