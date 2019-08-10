Synthetix Collateral Token Price Reaches $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix Collateral Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Synthetix Collateral Token has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $23,319.00 worth of Synthetix Collateral Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix Collateral Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix Collateral Token token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00001276 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Liquid, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix Collateral Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00261081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.01248076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00093173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Synthetix Collateral Token Profile

Synthetix Collateral Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix Collateral Token is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix Collateral Token is /r/havven . Synthetix Collateral Token’s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official website for Synthetix Collateral Token is www.synthetix.io

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Trading

Synthetix Collateral Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, Gate.io, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Collateral Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Collateral Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Collateral Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Collateral Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix Collateral Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.