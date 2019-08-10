Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 83,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,570. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

