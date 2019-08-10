Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16,900.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 11,243 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $1,452,708.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,743.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.00. 733,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

