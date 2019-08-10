Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 2,005.43%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

Shares of SYBX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 239,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,428. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.39. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYBX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

