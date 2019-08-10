Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 5,743.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,358. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,005.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

