Synereo (AMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,302.00

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Synereo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synereo token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. Synereo has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synereo Token Profile

AMP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synereo is hyperspace.app . Synereo’s official message board is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog . Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bittrex, Upbit, HItBTC, and Fubt.top (China). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using US dollars.

