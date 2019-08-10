Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 94,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,310.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 170,305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

