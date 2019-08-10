Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synaptics to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $95,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Synaptics by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

