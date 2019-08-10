Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. 307,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,660. The company has a market cap of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

