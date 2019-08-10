Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires £199,000 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £199,000 ($260,028.75).

SDRY opened at GBX 417.80 ($5.46) on Friday. Superdry PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,232 ($16.10). The firm has a market cap of $342.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 444.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on SDRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Superdry from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.14 ($7.67).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

