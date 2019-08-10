Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Acquires £199,000 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Julian Dunkerton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £199,000 ($260,028.75).
SDRY opened at GBX 417.80 ($5.46) on Friday. Superdry PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,232 ($16.10). The firm has a market cap of $342.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 444.15.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.
About Superdry
Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.
