Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 299,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,627,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,940,000 after buying an additional 463,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 266,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SUN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

