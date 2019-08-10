Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunoco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunoco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 299,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,760. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Sunoco by 81.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 37.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

