Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $30.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 81.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.81. Sunoco has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

