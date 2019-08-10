Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Posts Earnings Results

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,464. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.79. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76.
In other Sunesis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.
