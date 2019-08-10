Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) was downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$33.78 million for the quarter.

