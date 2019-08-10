Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $76,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 264,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.19. The company had a trading volume of 628,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.25, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $7,886,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,224.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.03.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

