Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Clorox worth $79,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,786 shares of company stock worth $4,054,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.27. 473,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

