Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Entergy worth $74,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 668,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

In related news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 44,279 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $4,317,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 2,600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,320 shares of company stock worth $15,683,350. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

