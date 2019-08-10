Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Veeva Systems worth $85,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total transaction of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,216.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $6,693,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,124,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.94.

VEEV stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 656,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,446. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

