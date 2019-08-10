Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.76 million.

SPH traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 249,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 193.55%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $136,597.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,299.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Bloomstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $767,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

