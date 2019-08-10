Strs Ohio Sells 5,083 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 836.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $141.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,182,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

