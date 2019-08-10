Strs Ohio Sells 2,442 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $189,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $375,000.

Shares of NXST opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $139.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

