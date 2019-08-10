Strs Ohio Sells 15,500 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Great Western Bancorp worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,209.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

