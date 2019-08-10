Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 35.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,525,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,928,000 after buying an additional 1,188,319 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $3,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,018,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,926,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,041,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 467,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI opened at $27.85 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.