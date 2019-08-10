Strs Ohio Has $3.72 Million Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of The GEO Group worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,170,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,280,000 after buying an additional 757,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,658 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The GEO Group by 479.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 532,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 419,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The GEO Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GEO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 650,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

