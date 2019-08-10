Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 239.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

HPT opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

