Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PVH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,740,000 after purchasing an additional 187,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,075,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

PVH stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.