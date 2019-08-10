Strategic Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 228,946 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 673,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,538. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.20.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

