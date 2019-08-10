Strategic Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,467,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.18. 4,133,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

