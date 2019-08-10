Strategic Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 178,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

