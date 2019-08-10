Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,149,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

