Strategic Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 884.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 232,122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 287,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 200,454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 247,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 187,544 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,627,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,256,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,084. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

