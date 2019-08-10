STPT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. STPT has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STPT has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00261336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.01247963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00093174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,996,859,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,764,099 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

