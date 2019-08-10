Storj Trading Down 10.2% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and $699,097.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00261411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.01248653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, OKEx, ABCC, Tidex, Liquid, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Liqui, Poloniex, Radar Relay, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

