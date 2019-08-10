Storeum (STO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Over the last week, Storeum has traded down 86.5% against the dollar. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storeum alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009865 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000420 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003583 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003763 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Storeum Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,499,101 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.