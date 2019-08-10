Stifel Nicolaus Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $95.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.44. Copa has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

